Soldiers assigned to F Co, 134th BSB, perform sprint-drag-carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test on Aug. 20, 2021, Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The ACFT consists of six events which shape Army readiness to correspond to the high-intensity combat that is seen in deployed environments. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 11:36
|Photo ID:
|6795401
|VIRIN:
|210820-Z-DY230-1018
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|4.97 MB
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACFT [Image 23 of 23], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT