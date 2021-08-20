Soldiers from 134th BSB, participate in the sprint-drag-carry event of the Army Combat Fitness Test during a diagnostic on Aug. 20, 2021, Camp Ripley, Minnesota. The ACFT is a combat oriented fitness test designed to test a soldier’s combat readiness. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

