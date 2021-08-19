SOUTH CHINA SEA (AUG. 20, 2021) Mineman Seaman Caleb Hamrick from Colombus, Ohio, conducts watch standing duties during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise, Aug. 20, 2021. In its 20th year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard Cho)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.19.2021 Date Posted: 08.20.2021 04:45 Photo ID: 6795053 VIRIN: 210820-N-RC007-1003 Resolution: 2685x1856 Size: 891.79 KB Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Sails In The South China Sea [Image 8 of 8], by PO3 Richard Cho, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.