    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and the Indonesian Navy Participate In 20th SEACAT Exercise [Image 6 of 8]

    USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and the Indonesian Navy Participate In 20th SEACAT Exercise

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    08.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (AUG. 20, 2021) The Indonesian Navy fast attack craft KRI Kujang (642) and helicopter practice maritime tactics, techniques and procedures on a contracted merchant vessel simulating suspicious vessel of interest during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise, as seen from Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16), Aug. 20, 2021. In its 20th year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Robert Feeman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 04:45
    Photo ID: 6795056
    VIRIN: 210820-N-RC007-1007
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 903.95 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and the Indonesian Navy Participate In 20th SEACAT Exercise [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NPASE West
    NPASE
    USS Tulsa
    LCS 16
    Destroyer Squadron Seven
    CDS 7

