USS Tulsa (LCS 16) participates in 20th SEACAT Exercise

SOUTH CHINA SEA (AUG. 20, 2021) Sailors conduct watch standing duties aboard the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16), during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise, Aug. 20, 2021. In its 20th year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard Cho)

