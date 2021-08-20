Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    20th SEACAT concludes, puts cooperative maritime security first

    U.S., Thailand participate in 20th SEACAT

    Courtesy Photo | PHUKET, Thailand (Aug. 14, 2021) U.S. Navy and Thailand Maritime Enforcement Command...... read more read more

    SINGAPORE

    08.20.2021

    Story by Lt. Lauren Chatmas 

    Command Destroyer Squadron 7

    SINGAPORE – The 20th annual Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise concluded Aug. 20, following 10 days of in-person and at-sea engagements that enhanced collaboration among Indo-Pacific partners and focused on shared maritime security challenges of the region.

    SEACAT is a multilateral exercise that brought together 21 partner nations, interagencies, international and non-government organizations, designed to provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain using standardized tactics, techniques, and procedures.

    Ashore, the exercise involved a command post exercise at Singapore’s Changi Naval Base that served as a centralized hub for information sharing in the tracking of contracted merchant vessels simulating suspicious vessels of interests (VOIs) in seas throughout Southeast Asia.

    Capt. Tim LaBenz, deputy commander of Destroyer Squadron 7 (DESRON 7), served as the Officer in Tactical Command, overseeing the operations in Singapore.

    "Integrating U.S. Navy personnel and liaison officers from across the region and beyond, the multilateral collaboration required during SEACAT continues to build on well-established relationships in the maritime domain," said LaBenz. "Exercises like these showcase the daily strides and highlight our shared focus to promote maritime security, all in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific."

    By aggregating information through maritime domain awareness (MDA) tools, cueing was provided to participant countries’ operations centers and maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft or surface assets. These assets made use of that information across the region to track, find and simulate boarding of the VOIs, with the goal of practicing and advancing a collective ability to enforce international rules, laws, and norms.

    The exercise scenarios were designed to encourage countries to share information to enhance understanding of the operational environment, build capacity for humanitarian support missions, and uphold international laws and norms. As Indo-Pacific Command’s executive agent for counter-narcotics, Joint Interagency Task Force (JIATF) West provided intel support to participating countries, demonstrating their shared commitment to the international rules-based approach to address transnational organized crime.

    "As the U.S. Department of Defense lead agency for counternarcotics in the Indo-Pacific, Joint Interagency Task Force West remains honored to participate in SEACAT year after year," said Rear Adm. Charles Fosse, director, JIATF West. "SEACAT 2021 strengthened our intelligence-sharing partnerships with other military and law enforcement operational centers, enabling a unified effort to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific."

    Signifying the largest iteration to date, 21 nations participated, including Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Canada, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Maldives, New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Timor-Leste, United Kingdom, United States, and Vietnam.

    In all, SEACAT included 10 ships and more than 400 personnel. U.S. Navy participants included USS Tulsa (LCS 16), staff of DESRON 7, P-8A Poseidon aircraft assigned to Task Force 72, and personnel from Task Forces 73, 76, U.S. 7th Fleet, U.S. Pacific Fleet, Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA) and JIATF West. Other organizations included United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC), EU Critical Maritime Route Wider Indian Ocean (CRIMARIO), and Global Fishing Watch, with application of Women, Peace, and Security (WPS).

    As the U.S. Navy’s destroyer squadron forward-deployed in Southeast Asia, DESRON 7 serves as the primary tactical and operational commander of littoral combat ships rotationally deployed to Singapore, functions as Expeditionary Strike Group 7’s Sea Combat Commander, and builds partnerships through training exercises and military-to-military engagements.

    Under Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

    -End-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 04:45
    Story ID: 403580
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 35
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th SEACAT concludes, puts cooperative maritime security first, by LT Lauren Chatmas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Participates in 20th SEACAT Exercise
    U.S., Thailand participate in 20th SEACAT
    21 Partner Nations participate in 20th SEACAT
    USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and the Indonesian Navy Participate In 20th SEACAT Exercise
    21 Partner Nations participate in 20th SEACAT
    USS Tulsa (LCS 16) Sails In The South China Sea

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    U.S. Pacific Command
    JIATF West
    Partners and Allies
    Destroyer Squadron Seven
    Free and open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT