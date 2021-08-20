SOUTH CHINA SEA (AUG. 20, 2021) An Indonesian Navy helicopter practices maritime tactics, techniques and procedures on a small boat from the fast attack craft KRI Kujang (642) simulating suspicious vessel of interest during Southeast Asia Cooperation and Training (SEACAT) exercise, as seen from Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Tulsa (LCS 16), Aug. 20, 2021. In its 20th year, SEACAT is a multilateral exercise designed to enhance cooperation among 21 participating Southeast Asian countries and provide mutual support and a common goal to address crises, contingencies, and illegal activities in the maritime domain in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Operations Specialist 1st Class Robert Feeman)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 04:45
|Photo ID:
|6795052
|VIRIN:
|210820-N-RC007-1005
|Resolution:
|4119x2696
|Size:
|734.11 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Tulsa (LCS 16) and the Indonesian Navy Participate In 20th SEACAT Exercise [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT