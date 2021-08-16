39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3

U.S. Air Force Capt. Shawn Riley, a C-130J Super Hercules pilot assigned to the 40th Airlift Squadron in support of the 39th Airlift Squadron, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, flies a training sortie during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 13, 2021. As part of a continuing exercise series, RED FLAG-Alaska, and its predecessor Cope Thunder, have been regularly-scheduled exercises for more than 40 years and are unrelated to any real world events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

