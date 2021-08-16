Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3 [Image 3 of 7]

    39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. James Young, the 317th Airlift Wing commander, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, prepares for a training sortie during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 13, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska exercises are focused on improving combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 20:54
    Photo ID: 6787205
    VIRIN: 210816-F-KB004-1019
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 24.07 MB
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Flag-Alaska
    RedFlag
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    Red Flag-Alaska 21-3

