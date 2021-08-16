U.S. Air Force Col. James Young, the 317th Airlift Wing commander, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, prepares for a training sortie during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 13, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska exercises are focused on improving combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 20:54 Photo ID: 6787205 VIRIN: 210816-F-KB004-1019 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 24.07 MB Location: JBER, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.