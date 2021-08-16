U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Vitela, a 39th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, looks through a C-130J Super Hercules rear vision device during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 13, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise held multiple times per year and takes place at JBER and Eielson Air Force Base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 20:55 Photo ID: 6787206 VIRIN: 210816-F-KB004-1120 Resolution: 7479x4986 Size: 17.61 MB Location: JBER, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.