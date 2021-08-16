U.S. Air Force Col. James Young, the 317th Airlift Wing commander, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, speaks with Capt. Shawn Riley, 40th Airlift Squadron C-130J pilot, Dyess AFB, Texas, following a training sortie as part of RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 13, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska exercises are focused on improving the combat readiness of U.S. and international forces, and providing training for units preparing for air and space expeditionary force taskings. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.16.2021 Date Posted: 08.17.2021 20:55 Photo ID: 6787209 VIRIN: 210816-F-KB004-1417 Resolution: 7316x4877 Size: 17.28 MB Location: JBER, AK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.