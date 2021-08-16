39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaime Richardson-Granger, a 39th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, awaits a reverse taxi during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 13, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

