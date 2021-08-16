U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Jaime Richardson-Granger, a 39th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, awaits a reverse taxi during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 13, 2021. RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 is a Pacific Air Forces-sponsored exercise designed to provide realistic training in a simulated combat environment. A series of commander-directed field training exercises provide joint offensive counter-air, interdiction, close air support, and large force employment training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)
|Date Taken:
|08.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.17.2021 20:54
|Photo ID:
|6787203
|VIRIN:
|210816-F-KB004-1061
|Resolution:
|7452x4968
|Size:
|11.92 MB
|Location:
|JBER, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, 39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
