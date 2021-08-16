Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3 [Image 2 of 7]

    39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3

    JBER, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2021

    Photo by Airman Andrew Britten 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Nicholas Vitela, a 39th Airlift Squadron C-130J Super Hercules loadmaster, Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, conducts preflight procedures during RED FLAG-Alaska 21-3 at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 13, 2021. This exercise provides unique opportunities to integrate various forces into joint and multilateral training from simulated forward operating bases. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Andrew Britten)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2021
    Date Posted: 08.17.2021 20:54
    Photo ID: 6787204
    VIRIN: 210816-F-KB004-1005
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 20.77 MB
    Location: JBER, AK, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3 [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Andrew Britten, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3
    39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3
    39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3
    39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3
    39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3
    39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3
    39th Airlift Squadron takes flight in training sortie, RED-FLAG Alaska 21-3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Red Flag-Alaska
    RedFlag
    FreeandOpenIndoPacific
    ReadyAF
    Red Flag-Alaska 21-3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT