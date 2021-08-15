USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 15, 2021) Guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), left, and fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187), middle, transit alongside amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS), Aug. 15. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)

