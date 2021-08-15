PACIFIC OCEAN (August 15, 2021) Fleet replenishment oiler USNS Henry J. Kaiser (T-AO 187) transits alongside amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during a replenishment-at-sea (RAS), Aug. 15. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Isaak Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.16.2021 22:54
|Photo ID:
|6785713
|VIRIN:
|210815-N-KF697-1079
|Resolution:
|4671x3109
|Size:
|975.76 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 11 of 11], by PO3 Isaak Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
