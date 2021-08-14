PACIFIC OCEAN (August 14, 2021) A Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC), assigned to Assault Craft Unit (ACU) 5, prepares to enter the well deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during well deck operations. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Richard E. Anglin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.14.2021 Date Posted: 08.16.2021 22:54 Photo ID: 6785709 VIRIN: 210814-N-AH435-1021 Resolution: 4928x3280 Size: 1.45 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS ESSEX Underway Operations [Image 11 of 11], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.