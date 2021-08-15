USS Essex Underway Operations

210815-N-SH698-1025

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 15, 2021) Guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) transits the Pacific Ocean alongside amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 15. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)

Date Taken: 08.15.2021