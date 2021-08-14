USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 14, 2021) Sailors refuel an AV-8B Harrier, attached to Marine Attack Squadron (VMA) 214, on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during flight operations. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Wesley Richardson)

