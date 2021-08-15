USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (August 15, 2021) Cryptologic Technician (Technical) 2nd Classes Keiland Ballard, from Atlanta, Ga., left, Amia Anderson, from Atlanta, Ga., center, and Brian Nicklin, from Ingleside, Texas, perform SLQ-32 antenna familiarization training aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), Aug. 15. Sailors and Marines of the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG) and the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) are underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Joe Rolfe)

Date Taken: 08.15.2021 Location: PACIFIC OCEAN by PO1 Joseph Rolfe