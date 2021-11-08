Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, holds an informal question and answer forum with Army Reserve Soldiers participating in Combat Support Training Exercise at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2021.
Lt. Gen. Daniels answered several questions about the logistics of the new Army Combat Fitness Test and Soldier career development. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6783441
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-BM911-0486
|Resolution:
|4667x3570
|Size:
|4.06 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT