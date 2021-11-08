Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021

Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, pauses outside of a medical tent to speak with Spc. Gabriel Jenkins, a practical nurse specialist with the 304th Medical Detachment, during a site visit of Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) and Global Medic at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

