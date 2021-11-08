Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021 [Image 3 of 6]

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, has an impromptu conversation about the importance of career development and promotions with a group of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2021.

    Lt. Gen. Daniels invited Soldiers to ask questions and make suggestions during her site visits to observe Combat Support Training Exercise and Global Medic 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 20:59
    Photo ID: 6783436
    VIRIN: 210811-A-BM911-0718
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.88 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021
    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021
    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021
    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021
    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021
    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. ARMY RESERVE
    TRAINING
    DANIELS
    ITTB
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBAL MEDIC-2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT