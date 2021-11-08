Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021 [Image 1 of 6]

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, is greeted with an elbow bump from by Lt. Col. Stanley C. Pyran, deputy commander of the 642nd Regional Support Group, after arriving on ground for a site visit during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2021.

    This rotation of CSTX is supported by the 78th Training Division to provide U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with realistic medical, tactical, and logistical training scenarios. Soldiers from multiple units came together to participate in the exercise across several Improved Tactical Training Bases. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 20:58
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. ARMY RESERVE
    TRAINING
    DANIELS
    ITTB
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBAL MEDIC-2021

