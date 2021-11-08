Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, is greeted with an elbow bump from by Lt. Col. Stanley C. Pyran, deputy commander of the 642nd Regional Support Group, after arriving on ground for a site visit during Combat Support Training Exercise (CSTX) at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2021.



This rotation of CSTX is supported by the 78th Training Division to provide U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with realistic medical, tactical, and logistical training scenarios. Soldiers from multiple units came together to participate in the exercise across several Improved Tactical Training Bases. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.14.2021 20:58 Photo ID: 6783432 VIRIN: 210811-A-BM911-0252 Resolution: 6230x4409 Size: 3.47 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.