Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021

Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, Chief of Army Reserve and Commanding General of the U.S. Army Reserve Command, has an impromptu conversation about the importance of career development and promotions with a group of U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2021.



Lt. Gen. Daniels invited Soldiers to ask questions and make suggestions during her site visits to observe Combat Support Training Exercise and Global Medic 2021. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US