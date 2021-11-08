Lt. Col. James Ferguson, an 18th Field Hospital Surgeon participating in Combat Support Training Exercise 2021, looks over his shoulder as he directs his veterinary surgical team during a simulated emergency surgery for a canine casualty at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2021.
The veterinary exercise occurred during a site visit of an Improved Tactical Training Base from Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2021 20:59
|Photo ID:
|6783442
|VIRIN:
|210811-A-BM911-0579
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|7.57 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT