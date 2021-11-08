Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021 [Image 6 of 6]

    Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan 

    354th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Lt. Col. James Ferguson, an 18th Field Hospital Surgeon participating in Combat Support Training Exercise 2021, looks over his shoulder as he directs his veterinary surgical team during a simulated emergency surgery for a canine casualty at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2021.

    The veterinary exercise occurred during a site visit of an Improved Tactical Training Base from Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2021
    Date Posted: 08.14.2021 20:59
    Photo ID: 6783442
    VIRIN: 210811-A-BM911-0579
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    This work, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    U.S. ARMY RESERVE
    TRAINING
    DANIELS
    ITTB
    CSTX-2021
    GLOBAL MEDIC-2021

