Lt. Col. James Ferguson, an 18th Field Hospital Surgeon participating in Combat Support Training Exercise 2021, looks over his shoulder as he directs his veterinary surgical team during a simulated emergency surgery for a canine casualty at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, Aug. 11, 2021.



The veterinary exercise occurred during a site visit of an Improved Tactical Training Base from Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels, chief of the Army Reserve and commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve Command. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Staff Sgt. Brigitte Morgan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.14.2021 20:59 Photo ID: 6783442 VIRIN: 210811-A-BM911-0579 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 7.57 MB Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Lt. Gen. Jody J. Daniels visits CSTX 2021 [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Brigitte Morgan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.