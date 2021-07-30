210730-N-LP924-1354 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2021) Sailors conduct line handling during sea and anchor detail aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), July 30, 2021. Murphy is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)
|Date Taken:
|07.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 02:11
|Photo ID:
|6774979
|VIRIN:
|210730-N-LP924-1354
|Resolution:
|5120x3413
|Size:
|783.02 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Conduct Line Handling During Sea and Anchor Detail [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
