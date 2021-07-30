Sailors Release Anchor Chain

210730-N-LP924-1221 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 30, 2021) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Dylan Brussman, right, a native of Surprise, Arizona, knocks free the anchor chain aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), July 30, 2021. Murphy is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

Date Taken: 07.30.2021
Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
Hometown: SURPRISE, AZ, US