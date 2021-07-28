Sailors Train Using Small Arms

210728-N-LP924-1279 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2021) Cryptologic Technician Technical First Class Robert Grimm, a native of Bishop, California, fires an M500 shotgun off the flight deck of Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), July 28, 2021. Murphy is returning to its home port of Pearl Harbor after supporting U.S. Third Fleet operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

