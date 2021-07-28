210728-N-LP924-1127 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2021) Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Anthony Robles, a native of Phoenix, fires a shotgun off the stern of Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), July 28, 2021. Murphy is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2021 Date Posted: 08.10.2021 02:11 Photo ID: 6774975 VIRIN: 210728-N-LP924-1127 Resolution: 3712x5568 Size: 849.46 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailors Train Using Small Arms [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jonteil Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.