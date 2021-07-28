210728-N-LP924-1159 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Marisa Bodemer, a native of Jersey City, New Jersey, fires a shotgun off the stern of Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), July 28, 2021. Murphy is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 02:11
|Photo ID:
|6774977
|VIRIN:
|210728-N-LP924-1159
|Resolution:
|4414x2943
|Size:
|948.06 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|JERSEY CITY, NJ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Train Using Small Arms [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jonteil Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
