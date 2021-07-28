Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Train Using Small Arms [Image 5 of 7]

    Sailors Train Using Small Arms

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.28.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonteil Johnson 

    USS MICHAEL MURPHY

    210728-N-LP924-1159 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2021) Fire Controlman 2nd Class Marisa Bodemer, a native of Jersey City, New Jersey, fires a shotgun off the stern of Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112), July 28, 2021. Murphy is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 02:11
    Photo ID: 6774977
    VIRIN: 210728-N-LP924-1159
    Resolution: 4414x2943
    Size: 948.06 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: JERSEY CITY, NJ, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Train Using Small Arms [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Jonteil Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Gun shoot
    USS Michael Murphy
    DDG 112

