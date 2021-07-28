210728-N-LP924-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2021) A Sailor aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) loads shotgun shells into an ammo pouch, July 28, 2021. Murphy is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2021 02:11
|Photo ID:
|6774974
|VIRIN:
|210728-N-LP924-1016
|Resolution:
|3712x5568
|Size:
|798.22 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Sailors Train Using Small Arms [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT