Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors Train Using Small Arms [Image 2 of 7]

    Sailors Train Using Small Arms

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.28.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    USS MICHAEL MURPHY

    210728-N-LP924-1016 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 28, 2021) A Sailor aboard Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) loads shotgun shells into an ammo pouch, July 28, 2021. Murphy is currently underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sophia Simons)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2021
    Date Posted: 08.10.2021 02:11
    Photo ID: 6774974
    VIRIN: 210728-N-LP924-1016
    Resolution: 3712x5568
    Size: 798.22 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors Train Using Small Arms [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sailors Train Using Small Arms
    Sailors Train Using Small Arms
    Sailors Train Using Small Arms
    Sailors Train Using Small Arms
    Sailors Train Using Small Arms
    Sailors Release Anchor Chain
    Sailors Conduct Line Handling During Sea and Anchor Detail

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Gun shoot
    USS Michael Murphy
    DDG 112

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT