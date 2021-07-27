Rain or shine, Weather Flight keeps Kadena ready

U.S. Air Force Capt. Veronica Arnold, right, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather flight commander, discusses data findings with Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Lane, left, 18th OSS weather craftsman, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2021. With weather impacting nearly every aspect of base operations, the weather flight is responsible for briefing five-day weather outlooks to the 18th Wing’s leadership. This information ensures Kadena continues functioning as a world-class strategic forward base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

