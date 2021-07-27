Rain or shine, Weather Flight keeps Kadena ready

U.S. Air Force Capt. Veronica Arnold, left, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather flight commander and Senior Airman Jeffery Hess, right, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather journeyman, work side by side at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2021. As the largest U.S. Air Force combat wing in operation, Kadena maintains air supremacy using aircraft from F-15C Eagle fighter jets to HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters. A thorough weather analysis must be conducted before aircraft of any kind can depart, making the weather flight crucial to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

