Rain or shine, Weather Flight keeps Kadena ready

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Lane, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather craftsman examines weather data for a tropical storm at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2021. Weather models are becoming more accurate as technology advances, but weather predictions still require human analysis to be reliable. Forecasters often confirm the weather model matches the conditions outside through manual observation and they use their training on the dynamics of atmospheric conditions to verify the data is accurate. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

