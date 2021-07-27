Rain or shine, Weather Flight keeps Kadena ready

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Cassandra Lane, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather craftsman, studies weather conditions data at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2021. The weather flight not only forecasts the weather for Kadena but also localized weather conditions. The terminal aerodrome forecast predicts the weather conditions of the airfield up to 30 hours ahead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

