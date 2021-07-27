U.S. Air Force Capt. Veronica Arnold, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather flight commander, relays information during a phone call at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2021. Part of the weather flight’s mission is resource protection, which verifies weather conditions meet the criteria to issue weather watches, warnings and advisories. The island of Okinawa lacks a National Weather Service, meaning the forecasts of the weather flight are vital for Kadena’s mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2021 Date Posted: 08.09.2021 22:29 Photo ID: 6774898 VIRIN: 210727-F-ZJ963-1043 Resolution: 6508x5206 Size: 14.71 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rain or shine, Weather Flight keeps Kadena ready [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.