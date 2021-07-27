Rain or shine, Weather Flight keeps Kadena ready

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jeffery Hess, 18th Operations Support Squadron weather journeyman, uses a kestrel meter to observe weather conditions at Kadena Air Base, Japan, July 27, 2021. If airfield sensors break, being able to take a manual weather observation is vital to providing an accurate weather product. Weather flight forecasters are imbedded in squadrons with flying operations to deliver weather analysis that is tailored to that squadron’s specific mission and aircraft requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

