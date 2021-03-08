U.S. Army Captain William S. Copeland, jumpmaster assigned to 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, inspects the aircraft and drop zone in preparation for U.S. Army Paratroopers' jump into Indonesia from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III flying from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during Exercise Garuda Shield 21 on August 4, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a joint-exercise with the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) intent on increasing airborne interoperability by conducting Airborne Operations into Indonesia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone.)

