U.S. Army Jumpmasters assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct a Jumpmaster Personnel Inspection (JMPI) while flying from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Garuda Shield 21 on August 4, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a joint-exercise with the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) intent on increasing airborne interoperability by conducting Airborne Operations into Indonesia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone.)

