U.S. Army Colonel Phillip J. Kiniery III, commander of 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division, JMPI's (Jumpmaster Personnel Inspection) a U.S. Army Paratrooper while flying from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Garuda Shield 21 on August 4, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a joint-exercise with the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) intent on increasing airborne interoperability by conducting Airborne Operations into Indonesia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone.)
This work, Exercise Garuda Shield 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
