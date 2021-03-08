Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Garuda Shield 21 [Image 7 of 9]

    Exercise Garuda Shield 21

    INDONESIA

    08.03.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone 

    49th Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division await the green light to jump into Indonesia from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III flying from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during Exercise Garuda Shield 21 on August 4, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a joint-exercise with the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) intent on increasing airborne interoperability by conducting Airborne Operations into Indonesia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone.)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 20:45
    Photo ID: 6766582
    VIRIN: 210803-A-HK139-053
    Resolution: 4871x3342
    Size: 8.71 MB
    Location: ID
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    #AirborneInteroperability #USARPAC #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific #GarudaShield21 #INDOPACOM #82nd Airborne

