U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division await the green light to jump into Indonesia from a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III flying from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam during Exercise Garuda Shield 21 on August 4, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a joint-exercise with the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) intent on increasing airborne interoperability by conducting Airborne Operations into Indonesia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone.)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 20:45
|Photo ID:
|6766582
|VIRIN:
|210803-A-HK139-053
|Resolution:
|4871x3342
|Size:
|8.71 MB
|Location:
|ID
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Garuda Shield 21 [Image 9 of 9], by SGT Catessa Palone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
