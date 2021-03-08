U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct in-flight rig of T-11 parachutes and combat equipment while flying from Andersen Air Force Base, Guam on a Boeing C-17 Globemaster III during Exercise Garuda Shield 21 on August 4, 2021. Garuda Shield 21 is a joint-exercise with the Tentara Nasional Indonesia (Indonesian Armed Forces) intent on increasing airborne interoperability by conducting Airborne Operations into Indonesia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Catessa Palone.)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 20:44
|Photo ID:
|6766570
|VIRIN:
|210803-A-HK139-892
|Resolution:
|5199x3466
|Size:
|10.56 MB
|Location:
|ID
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
