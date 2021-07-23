Army Reserve Pfc. Kayla Norris, a supply specialist assigned to the 366th Chemical Company, 457th Chemical Battalion, 76th Operational Response Command, poses for a photo with bandoliers of .50 caliber ammunition at an ammo point on Fort Stewart, July 20. Norris and more than 60 other Soldiers are conducting platform gunnery training at the base in order to increase their battlefield lethality and survivability. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 16:38 Photo ID: 6766184 VIRIN: 210723-A-BQ341-006 Resolution: 5864x4369 Size: 8.53 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heavily armed [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.