Locking it in

Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Amanda Monroe, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist and native of Brunswick, Georgia, assigned to the 366th Chemical Company, 457th Chemical Battalion, 76th Operational Response Command, locks in the gunners turret of her humvee during platform gunnery training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 20. Monroe and more than 60 other Army Reserve Soldiers from the 457th Chemical Battalion are conducting gunnery training at the base to increase Soldier's battlefield survivability and lethality. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

Date Taken: 07.23.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: BRUNSWICK, GA, US