    Locking it in [Image 2 of 7]

    Locking it in

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.23.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent Powell 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Army Reserve Staff Sgt. Amanda Monroe, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist and native of Brunswick, Georgia, assigned to the 366th Chemical Company, 457th Chemical Battalion, 76th Operational Response Command, locks in the gunners turret of her humvee during platform gunnery training on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 20. Monroe and more than 60 other Army Reserve Soldiers from the 457th Chemical Battalion are conducting gunnery training at the base to increase Soldier's battlefield survivability and lethality. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.04.2021 16:38
    Photo ID: 6766182
    VIRIN: 210723-A-BQ341-886
    Resolution: 3024x4032
    Size: 1.52 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Hometown: BRUNSWICK, GA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Locking it in [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

