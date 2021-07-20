Fixing Communications

Army Reserve Sgt. Michael O'Rourke (left), a unit maintenance noncommissioned officer and native of Boston, Massachusetts, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 457th Chemical Battalion, works with a fellow Soldier to set up a radio inside a light-medium tactical vehicle (LMTV) at a range on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 20. More than 60 Army Reserve Soldiers are conducting platform gunnery training at the base to increase their battlefield lethality and survivability. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6766224
|VIRIN:
|210720-A-BQ341-460
|Resolution:
|5207x4381
|Size:
|3.2 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
