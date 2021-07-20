Army Reserve Sgt. Michael O'Rourke (left), a unit maintenance noncommissioned officer and native of Boston, Massachusetts, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 457th Chemical Battalion, works with a fellow Soldier to set up a radio inside a light-medium tactical vehicle (LMTV) at a range on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 20. More than 60 Army Reserve Soldiers are conducting platform gunnery training at the base to increase their battlefield lethality and survivability. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 16:38 Photo ID: 6766224 VIRIN: 210720-A-BQ341-460 Resolution: 5207x4381 Size: 3.2 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fixing Communications [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.