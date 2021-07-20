Calling out commands

Army Reserve Sgt. John Logan, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist and native of Shelby, North Carolina, assigned to the 371st Chemical Company, 457th Chemical Battalion, 76th Operational Response Command, calls out crew commands over the radio to a platform gunnery team downrange during gunnery operations at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 20. More than 60 Soldiers from the 457th Chemical Battalion are conducting gunnery at the base to hone their battlefield survivability and lethality. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

