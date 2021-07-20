Scanning for targets

Army Reserve Spc. Zachary Hagey, a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist and native of Savannah, Georgia, assigned to the 366th Chemical Company, 457th Chemical Battalion, 76th Operational Response Command, mans a .50 caliber machine-gun and keeps and eye out downrange for pop-up targets at Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 20. Hagey and more than 60 other Army Reserve Soldiers from the 457th Chemical Battalion are conducting platform gunnery at Fort Stewart to increase Soldier battlefield survivability and lethality. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

Date Taken: 07.20.2021
Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US
Hometown: SAVANNAH, GA, US
by SFC Brent Powell