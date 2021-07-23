Red light range operations

A group of Army Reserve Soldiers from the 457th Chemical Battalion, 76th Operational Response Command, wait under a covered pavilion for their turn to perform nighttime platform gunnery operations at a range on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 20. More than 60 Soldiers from the 457th Chemical Battalion are conducting gunnery at the base to hone their battlefield survivability and lethality. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)

