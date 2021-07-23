A group of Army Reserve Soldiers from the 457th Chemical Battalion, 76th Operational Response Command, wait under a covered pavilion for their turn to perform nighttime platform gunnery operations at a range on Fort Stewart, Georgia, July 20. More than 60 Soldiers from the 457th Chemical Battalion are conducting gunnery at the base to hone their battlefield survivability and lethality. (Official U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brent C. Powell)
|Date Taken:
|07.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.04.2021 16:38
|Photo ID:
|6766183
|VIRIN:
|210723-A-BQ341-128
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|4.3 MB
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red light range operations [Image 7 of 7], by SFC Brent Powell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
