210803-N-OX321-1302 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 3, 2021) Capt. Douglas MacKenzie’s wife pins on his commanding officer pin during the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Sigonella change of command ceremony held onboard NAS Sigonella, Aug. 3, 2021. Capt. Douglas MacKenzie relieved Capt. Alsandro Turner as NAVSUP FLC Sigonella’s commanding officer at the ceremony. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required to ensure security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2021 Date Posted: 08.04.2021 06:05 Photo ID: 6765177 VIRIN: 210803-N-OX321-1302 Resolution: 5634x4024 Size: 1.03 MB Location: SIGONELLA, IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVSUP FLC Sigonella Change of Command Ceremony [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.