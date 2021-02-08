EURAFCENT Visit to NASSIG

210802-N-OX321-1009 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Aug. 2, 2021) Rear Adm. Christopher “Scotty” Gray, commander, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, right, speaks with Naval Air Station Sigonella Fire and Emergency Services Fire Chief Bill Casey during a visit to NAS Sigonella, August 2, 2021. NAS Sigonella’s strategic location enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to deploy and respond as required ensuring security and stability in Europe, Africa and Central Command. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)

